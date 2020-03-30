‘Bantay Negrense’ ramps up response to contain Covid-19

The Negros Occidental provincial government has launched the “Bantay Negrense” as part of intensified efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the province.

“The Incident Management Team recommended that we launch this campaign to fortify our efforts to protect the Negrosanons from Covid-19,” Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said in a press briefing held at the Capitol Social Hall on Sunday.

In Negros Occidental and its capital Bacolod, a 14-day enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) is being implemented from March 30 to April 14.

Lacson said that under the “Bantay Negrense”, the provincial government will declare as “hot zone” a street or a barangay where either one positive case or one patient under investigation (PUI) resides, or at least five individuals have been officially declared as persons under monitoring (PUMs).

“This is our pioneering strategy to promote and campaign for public awareness to stay at home, avoid hot zones, and report suspected PUMs, PUIs, and also violators of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ),” the governor said.

“Please remember that strict observance of the ECQ is our tool, our weapon for survival in this war against Covid-19, not a favor you do for the government. Without a host or a carrier, the Covid-19 virus dies. It’s that simple,” he added.

On Saturday, the Department of Health (DOH)-Western Visayas announced the first Covid-19 positive case in Negros Occidental.

Lacson said the patient is a 41-year-old female, who is a resident of Barangay 2 in the southern town of E. B. Magalona.

She had traveled to Davao and Manila but did not go home after returning to the province on March 14. Instead, she underwent self-quarantine in a staff house. Days later, she manifested symptoms and was admitted to a hospital.

Lacson said last Saturday, the patient was considered recovered and was set to be discharged but her swab test result showed she was positive for Covid-19. Thus, she was told to remain in the hospital and will have to undergo a second test, he added.

Lacson said Negros Occidental is waiting for 19 more results of swab tests sent by local hospitals to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine and the Western Visayas Medical Center.

Moreover, the governor reiterated his appeal to residents of Negros Occidental to cooperate and stay home during the 14-day ECQ as provided for under Executive Order 20-20.

“The key factor here is really cooperation. I hope the Negrenses will not make it difficult for the government to implement (this),” he said.

Lacson said the provincial government, together with the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Army, is “ready to apprehend violators of the executive order.” Source: Philippines News Agency