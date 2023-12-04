Bantay Dagat Trains Eyes on Violators of Visayan Sea Closed Season

Iloilo - The Bantay Dagat of the provincial government in Iloilo is intensifying its vigilance during the closed season in the Visayan Sea, supporting coastal municipalities in combating illegal fishing. Provincial Administrator Raul Banias, overseeing Bantay Dagat operations, stated on Monday that they are operating across the province, with a particular focus on northern Iloilo. The closed season, which prohibits the capture of sardines and mackerels, is in effect from November 15 to February 15.

According to Philippines News Agency, Banias highlighted the addition of two speedboats to the fleet, enhancing their capacity to tackle illegal fishing, including dynamite fishing. Alongside these speedboats, traditional pump boats will also be utilized in operations. Banias assured coastal towns of the provincial government's readiness to assist in the fight against illegal fishing. He emphasized the strategic significance of the northern Iloilo region, home to large fishing industries in towns like Anilao, Banate, Barotac Viejo, and Carles, with Estancia being traditionally known as the "Alaska of the Philippines."

The provincial government's efforts extend beyond combating illegal fishing, focusing on an integrated fishery management approach. This approach encompasses conservation, restoration, education, and the strengthening of marine protected areas, particularly crucial given the prevalence of illegal fishing in several municipalities.