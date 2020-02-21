Bantay Dagat nabs 9 poachers in Albay

Task Force Bantay Dagat (anti illegal fishing) operatives on Wednesday nabbed nine fishermen reportedly engaged in fishing with the use of explosives off the waters of Pioduran town in Albay, a police report said.

Arrested were Gilbert Guerra, Jomar dela Rosa, Robert, Jonel, and Andy Paul, all surnamed Labrusto; and Anthony Canete, Ivan Barill, Angel Gidoc, and Edgar Balanbang, all of Sorsogon province, said Capt. Dexter Panganiban, Albay police spokesperson, in an interview on Thursday.

The task force seized over 14 tubs (banyera) containing fish locally known as "Lopoy" (Sardinilla) that were caught using explosives and with an estimated value of PHP14,500.

The task force intercepted the small scale fishing vessel with nine crew and the illegally caught fish when it docked at the town seaport at around 7:45 a.m.

The vessel was impounded while the suspects will be charged with the violation of Republic Act 10654, which amends the Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998.

