bant.io Takes Gold (and Silver) at International Brilliance Awards

bant.io marks the end of 2021 with three awards at a glittering ceremony

bant.io Team London, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — bant.io, the all-in-one B2B lead generation and sales acceleration service, is thrilled and honoured to have secured three Brilliance Awards at the International Brilliance Awards 2021, from BOC Global Events. At an elegant gala dinner and awards ceremony, held at London’s Sheraton Park Lane, bant.io was awarded:

International Business of the Year – Silver Award Winner: bant.io

Brilliance in Customer Service – Top Brilliance Award Winner: bant.io

Entrepreneur of the Year – Gold Award Winner: Andrei Breaz, Founder and CEO, bant.io

The International Brilliance Awards recognise the best in Internal Communications, Marketing & PR, Human Resources and Business, and celebrates brilliance among corporations in a range of fields.

2021 will be remembered as a year in business unlike any other. Living through the second year of the pandemic, the team at bant.io has continued to deliver and shine. These awards represent the opportunity to take pause and appreciate that the added value delivered by the bant.io team to their clients has been recognised as the best of the best in this prestigious awards programme. With a record entry, the field was stronger than ever. While the team is deeply touched to have won the Silver award in International Business and the Top Brilliance award in Customer Service, they have expressed that they are most proud of their Founder and CEO, Andrei Breaz, to have won Entrepreneur of the Year. “He is such a great leader, we are so happy that he is being recognized for all that he has achieved and led us to achieve,” said Catalina Cismaru, Director of Campaign Management.

Hosted by Kareen Griffiths, from Calmify, the judges remarked on clear evidence of best practice creativity. Judges also repeatedly praised the winning entries on clear objectives, based on deep research and understanding of the challenges, coupled with good strategy, excellent measurement, and fantastic feedback.

“Speaking on behalf of the entire bant.io team, we are thrilled and delighted to have won three International Brilliance Awards,” said Andrei Breaz, CEO. “Winning an award of any kind is always to be celebrated, but to pick up three at the end of one of the most challenging years on record serves as testament to the resilience and can-do attitude of the bant.io team. We continuously strive to deliver excellence for our clients – and we do – but being acknowledged for our brilliance is a great feeling. We’re looking forward to 2022, where the team will continue on our upward trajectory.”

“What a way to end the year – but it’s a great way to focus all of our minds on the year ahead,” adds Jaclyn Curtis, COO. “I would like to congratulate the team on a stellar performance at the Brilliance Awards and to say how pleased and proud I am that their achievements have been recognised. We’re ready for 2022 and all that it brings. The Awards will help us to grow, taking our clients along with us.”

bant.io helps growing companies that want to sell more and sell faster, automating customer acquisition with data-driven experiments, making failure impossible. For more information about their scientific lead generation method to gain B2B customers, visit https://bant.io .

About bant.io

Founded in 2016, bant.io is a comprehensive B2B sales and marketing solution that consistently outpaces and outsmarts the market. It has helped thousands of companies generate leads for their business and, more importantly, augment their sales team to work 10x more efficiently using technology and data-backed methodology.

bant.io helps growing companies who want to sell more and sell quicker, automating customer acquisition with data-driven experiments and making failure impossible. For more information about the scientific lead generation method to gain B2B customers, visit https://bant.io .

About BOC Global

BOC Global Events Group is a professional global event organiser and corporate training provider, dedicated to help organisations to create new market space. Based in London, BOC has delivered its knowledge to corporations worldwide including Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia.

About the 2021 Brilliance Awards

The International Brilliance Awards recognise the best in Internal Communications, Marketing & PR, Human Resources and Business, and celebrates brilliance among corporations in a range of fields, from all over the world. Organised by BOC Global Event Group, the awards ceremony and gala dinner was on 9 December 2021, at the Sheraton Grand London Park Lane Hotel. 2021 saw record entry into the Awards.

