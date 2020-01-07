Banner stories of Manila’s leading newspapers, Tue. Jan. 7, 2020
Robredo: War on drugs a 'massive failure'
MANILA BULLETIN � Rockets hit near US embassy in Iraq
MANILA TIMES � Drug war a massive failure - Robredo
MANILA STANDARD � PH eyes forced repatriation
PHILIPPINE STAR � Duterte wants special session on ME conflict
MALAYA � War on drugs a complete failure: Leni
DAILY TRIBUNE � Palace: Manila Water, Maynilad deals void
BUSINESS MIRROR � Duterte eyes ready fund for Mideast OFW exit
Source: Philippines News Agency