You are here

Banner stories of Manila’s leading newspapers, Tue. Jan. 7, 2020

admin

Robredo: War on drugs a 'massive failure'

MANILA BULLETIN � Rockets hit near US embassy in Iraq

MANILA TIMES � Drug war a massive failure - Robredo

MANILA STANDARD � PH eyes forced repatriation

PHILIPPINE STAR � Duterte wants special session on ME conflict

MALAYA � War on drugs a complete failure: Leni

DAILY TRIBUNE � Palace: Manila Water, Maynilad deals void

BUSINESS MIRROR � Duterte eyes ready fund for Mideast OFW exit

Source: Philippines News Agency

Related posts