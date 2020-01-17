Banner stories of Manila’s leading newspapers, Fri, Jan. 17, 2020
Albayalde, 12 'ninja cops' charged with graft
PHILIPPINE STAR � Polio cases hit 16; 1st in MM reported
MANILA BULLETIN � Catastrophic eruption likely
DAILY TRIBUNE � Noose tightens on Albayalde
MANILA TIMES � Ghost towns haunt Taal danger zone
MANILA STANDARD � Lockdown bugs relief operations
MALAYA � Taal Volcano shows signs of calming but danger remains
BUSINESS MIRROR � 'Prolonged US-Iran row more troubling for PHL'
Source: Philippines News Agency