Banner stories of Manila’s leading newspapers, Fri, Jan. 17, 2020

admin

Albayalde, 12 'ninja cops' charged with graft

PHILIPPINE STAR � Polio cases hit 16; 1st in MM reported

MANILA BULLETIN � Catastrophic eruption likely

DAILY TRIBUNE � Noose tightens on Albayalde

MANILA TIMES � Ghost towns haunt Taal danger zone

MANILA STANDARD � Lockdown bugs relief operations

MALAYA � Taal Volcano shows signs of calming but danger remains

BUSINESS MIRROR � 'Prolonged US-Iran row more troubling for PHL'

Source: Philippines News Agency

