Banks, groceries remain open: Mayor Sara

Mayor Sara Z. Duterte has assured Dabawenyos that banks, groceries, money remittance centers will not close should the city be placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) to contain the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

In an interview over a radio program on Monday, Duterte urged residents to remain calm because essential services will continue to operate just as it does under the current community quarantine level.

She said the public will be given advance notice should ECQ be implemented if residents fail to comply with the current quarantine restrictions.

Under the quarantine protocols, people are allowed to move for essential work and for other reasons such as buying of food and medicines and to seek treatment in hospitals as long as they observe physical distancing, frequent handwashing with soap and water, and the wearing of facemasks in public.

However, the general public is asked to stay home, she said.

Right now, she said massive information dissemination is ongoing to raise awareness among the public on the protocols under ECQ.

She also assured that limited public transportation will continue under the expanded quarantine.

She said the city government has prepared contingencies such as the distribution of food and medicine passes to residents should the ECQ be implemented.

The pass will be distributed “house-to-house” to avoid the gathering of people in the barangay, and only one pass will be given per household.

A pass can only be used with a valid identification card and is not transferable nor for sale, the mayor said.

She said the current quarantine is expected to last until the end of April but only if Dabawenyos strictly follow the protocols set by the local government and health authorities.

“It is only when the doctor would say it is under control that we can lower down our status,” she said, even as she reiterated that the success of the containing Covid-19 “depends on the compliance of the people.”

Source: Philippines News Agency