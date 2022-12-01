Bank of New Zealand Selects nCino to Transform Digital Banking Experience

New Zealand’s leading business bank selects nCino cloud-based platform to exceed customers’ growing expectations

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that the Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has selected the nCino Bank Operating System ® as a key technology platform.

nCino’s single cloud-based platform enables financial institutions to more effectively onboard clients, make loans, manage loan life cycles, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and banking channels.

Mark Bernhardi, Managing Director of Australia, and New Zealand at nCino says, “Now, more than ever, financial institutions require an end-to-end digital and customer-centric platform approach in order to meet the increasing and changing expectations of their customers at speed. We look forward to partnering with BNZ on this journey.”

With more than $100 billion NZD in assets (USD 56.2B), BNZ has operated in New Zealand since opening its first office in Auckland in October 1861. The bank employs over 5,000 people in New Zealand.

BNZ Executive Customer, Products, and Services, Karna Luke says, “Our customers have high expectations, and BNZ is continually seeking improvements to our exceptional customer experience delivery through careful investment in digital capabilities and operational excellence.”

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino’s single cloud-based platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,750 financial institutions of all types and sizes on a global basis. For more information, visit www.ncino.com .

About Bank of New Zealand

About Bank of New Zealand (BNZ): Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) was founded in 1861 and is committed to helping New Zealanders find a way to reach their financial goals and dreams, and helping communities prosper.

BNZ employs more than 5000 people to help its 1.2 million customers across the country, and has 134 branches and Partners Centres across New Zealand. The bank works with personal, business, agri, charity and private wealth clients offering services in retail, small business, commercial, corporate, agribusiness, institutional and investment.

BNZ is one of New Zealand’s largest carbon neutral companies and works to help make New Zealand’s communities stronger. Bank of New Zealand is a subsidiary of the National Australia Bank Group of companies and is governed locally by a fully empowered New Zealand Board of Directors.

Media Contacts

Ryan Kelly

+1 732.770.5942

ryan.kelly@ncino.com

APAC

Catalina Garcia, nCino

+61 418 215 423

catalina.garcia@ncino.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to the market adoption of our solution and privacy and data security matters. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in reports filed by nCino with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at www.ncino.com or the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8706271