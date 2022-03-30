﻿’Balikatan’ troops build classrooms in Cagayan

Military personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the United States Indo-Pacific Command are currently building classrooms in Masi Elementary School in Rizal, Cagayan as part of the engineering civic action project (ENCAP) of this year’s “Balikatan” exercises.

“The construction team is composed of soldiers from the 18th Civil Engineer Group, 15th Medical Group IDMT and Philippine Air Force,” AFP public affairs office chief Col. Jorry Baclor said in a statement Wednesday.

The 7-meter x 16-meter classrooms aim to provide a more conducive learning facility to students of the school.

Participating military personnel are expected to complete the project on or before April 8, which incidentally is the last day of the annual joint military exercises which started on March 28.

Meanwhile, three other sites have been identified by the Balikatan for its ENCAP, namely; Taggat Sur Elementary School and Pinas Elementary School in Claveria Cagayan, and San Francisco Elementary School in Alicia, Isabela.

Around 3,800 AFP members and 5,100 US military personnel — the largest number of combined personnel of the two militaries in the annual exercise since the start of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic in 2020.

During the “Balikatan” 2021, only 226 American and 415 Filipino military personnel participated while “Balikatan” 2020 was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

