Bakunahang Bayan kicks off in Surigao Sur amid heavy rains

BUTUAN CITY : Despite heavy rains, the Bakunahang Bayan II pushed through in Surigao del Sur province on Monday.

The province was placed under an orange rainfall alert on Monday morning that prompted local government units to cancel classes for the safety of students.

In an interview, Dr. Eric Montesclaros, the provincial health officer, said the second round of vaccination will focus on children aged 5 to 17 years old.

“We are still 51 percent of our target in the vaccination of our eligible children as of last month. We will also focus on the administration of booster shots for those who are fully vaccinated,” Montesclaros said.

The vaccination drive will culminate on Wednesday in the different areas of the province.

Montesclaros said the province is targeting the immunization of 26,000 children aged 5 to 17 for the three-day special immunization.

“We are calling the parents to have their children vaccinated against the coronavirus disease 2019,” he said

Source: Philippines News Agency