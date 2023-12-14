Bakers, retailers: Noche Buena food prices to remain stable

MANILA: Prices of highly-in-demand food products are expected to remain stable throughout the Christmas season despite upward price movements in certain imported items and upticks in manufacturers' operational expenses. In an interview on Thursday, Lucito Chavez, president of the Asosasyon ng Pilipinong Panadero (APP), said the price of "Pinoy Tasty" will remain at PHP42.50 per loaf, and "Pinoy Pandesal" will remain at PHP38.50 per pack, regardless of changes in the cost of raw materials and operational expenses. He said both products are covered by price controls set by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in consultation with the bakery sector, so arbitrary changes in the prices of these products cannot be made by manufacturers or retailers. Chavez said APP members and affiliates, which constitute a substantial portion of community bakeries in Metro Manila, have also agreed informally to keep the price of pandesal (Filipino salter bread) unchanged for the foreseeable future because it is considered a prime commodity and is a staple of financially struggling Filipinos. "We want our consumers to enjoy the holidays without having to worry about food being too expensive. Increases in a few products may be inevitable... but this is normal due to the rising cost of producing certain items," he said in Filipino. However, he said price increases may take place on a case-to-case basis with other flour-based products, such as cakes and pastries, to allow bakeries to remain profitable amid higher operational expenses due to price increases in select raw materials and the recent wage hike, among other factors. Meanwhile, Steven Cua, president of the Philippine Amalgamated Supermarkets Association, assured that there will be no "abusive" price increases in "Noche Buena" items and other sought-after consumer goods. He said upticks in the prices of certain "Christmas items" may occur when the availability of certain goods cannot keep up with demand. "Supply and demand forces are always at work. We cannot change t hat. But there is no pressing reason to suddenly raise prices of grocery items... contrary to the fears of some. The DTI closely monitors the SRP (suggested retail prices) of goods in the so-called 'Christmas basket'," Cua said. He, however said when demand outweighs supply, which is common in certain imported items, retail prices may be affected. Source: Philippines News Agency