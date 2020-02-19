Baguio to remove over 300 structures until Mar. 13

The city government is looking to finish the clearing of the initial 330 structures found obstructing the national highway on Naguilian Road here by March 13.

City information officer Aileen Refuerzo said there are 330 structures whose owners were issued a notice of demolition prior to the start of the tearing down operation on February 13.

The 330 were identified by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Baguio District Office based on the baseline 10 meters from the center.

The existing one-lane road has a width of 3.10 meters. The government is re-claiming about seven meters more to complete the 10 meters.

A primary national road, like Naguilian Road, has a road right of way of at least 30 meters from the center but is only claiming at least 10 meters.

Refuerzo said during the first two days of road clearing, a total of 32 structures was dismantled starting from the gasoline station near the Baguio Justice Hall.

The rest of the 330 structures are located at the Arc in the intersection of Naguilian Road and at the second road of Quezon Hill.

She said the demolition will be resumed on March 12 and 13 to complete all 330 structures.

In the last quarter of 2019, a total of 273 structures were torn down on the stretch of Marcos Highway in compliance with the order of President Rodrigo Duterte to clear the roads of obstruction and allow the Filipino people to freely use the roads.

On February 7, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) tasked all local government units to continue to implement the road clearing operations in their respective jurisdictions.

