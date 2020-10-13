Baguio sets cemetery visit Oct. 17-28

The city government is urging residents to visit their dead in public and private cemeteries from October 17 to 28 or earlier and on limited hours to avoid overcrowding.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong on Tuesday said the management committee (ManCom) has agreed to arrange visiting schedules for 12 days.

The National Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) earlier issued an advisory closing all public and private cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbariums nationwide from October 29 to November 4.

Magalong said residents are allowed in the cemetery depending on the color of the market and mall schedule (MMS) pass issued to every household when the city was still implementing stricter quarantine rules.

Yellow cardholders may visit on Oct. 17, 20, 21, 23, 24, 27and 28.

Green cardholders can visit their dead on Oct. 17, 19, 21, 22, 24, 26, and 28.

Holders of Blue pass can go on October 19, 20, 22, 23, 26, and 27.

The 128 barangays in the city were divided into 20 districts and each district has a specific MMS pass that corresponds to a color.

“We will follow that so that everyone will have his turn to visit the cemetery while preventing overcrowding. Let us observe a limited time so that others too can visit their dead,” Magalong said.

He said that policemen will be deployed to maintain peace and order and assure that social distancing will be observed at the cemeteries.

Based on the guidelines approved by the ManCom, five adults per family including the cardholder may enter the cemetery between 7:00 a. m. to 5:00 p.m.

Senior citizens and 13 to 20 years old residents may visit on Sundays or on October 18 and 25 but must be accompanied by adults and are limited to five persons for each group.

Each person should have an identification card which is a requirement before entry.

Public Information Office (PIO) chief Aileen Refuerzo said that the ManCom also gave La Trinidad-Itogon-Sablan-Tuba-Tublay (LISTT) residents a schedule as several of them have loved ones buried in Baguio cemeteries and columbarium.

They may visit during the two Saturdays — October 17 and 24 on the same hours and must observe the same rules as that imposed on city residents.

Like in the past years, noise-makers, toys, bladed weapons, dangerous items, and alcoholic liquors are also prohibited in the cemeteries.

“Compliance to minimum health protocols such as wearing of face mask and face shield, physical distancing should also be practiced and will be strictly enforced,” said Refuerzo. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency