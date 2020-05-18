Baguio residents told to follow guidelines even under GCQ

Even as businesses in the city reopen Monday under a general community quarantine, police reminded residents it would continue to strictly implement quarantine pass guidelines.

Col. Allen Rae Co, city director of the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO), on Monday said district schedules implemented during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) period for the city’s 128 villages would continue to be implemented.

“’Yun lang ang pwede sila sa mall, sa grocery (that is the only time they are allowed in the malls, groceries). We have already reiterated this to the malls, grocery stores natin and our policemen will be going around to check on this,” Co said.

Only those who are authorized persons outside residence (APOR) are allowed to go out to their places of work.

“It makes them APOR to go to work, not to go malling or go to the public market kasi nga we are limiting (because we are limiting),” he said.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, Co said they have not yet monitored crowding in any part of the city.

“We have directed all our chiefs of police to be out and personally supervise the movement of people and the checkpoints we are conducting as well as patrols para ma-ano [alert] tayo kaagad if there will be congestion of people in an area para ma-address natin kaagad (so that we can be immediately alerted if there are congestion of people and immediately address it),” Co said.

Violators would be apprehended, he added.

“As per estimate, 80 percent of our business ang nag-open and commensurate to that is 80 percent din ng workers more or less. Kasama din dyan sasakyan din ng ating mga workers, public and private, so we expect talaga na baka magkaroon ng some congestion (Eighty percent of our businesses have opened and that means 80 percent of the workers, more less, are also out. This includes vehicles, both private and public, so we expect that there might be congestion),” Co said.

Meanwhile, to ensure that safe physical distancing is observed, the traffic enforcement unit of the BCPO marked the sidewalks of Session Road with green arrows.

Maj. Oliver Panabang, chief of the Traffic Enforcement Unit, said the arrows guide pedestrians to a “keep right system” that follow the flow of motor vehicles on each lane of the road.

“Hence, pedestrians going up Session Road will take the side from Development Bank of the Philippines to SM Baguio and those going down will take the other side from Porta Vaga mall to Malcolm Square. Crossing areas have been designated for pedestrians who need to change direction,” he said.

Back riders of motorcycles would be allowed but only for family members. They would need to secure a certificate from the barangay as proof of kinship.

Tourists and non-residents are still banned from entering the city during the GCQ period, Mayor Benjamin Magalong reiterated.

Returning Baguio residents stranded in other areas who wanted to return must first register at the city government’s website and wait for a text message confirming their schedule to return.

“It’s like applying for a visa in an embassy of a foreign country where you need to get a schedule before you are allowed in,” Magalong earlier said.

For the purpose of the quarantine, residents of La Trinidad, Itogon, Sablan, Tublay, Tuba are to be considered as residents of Baguio.

As such, they would be allowed entry but restrictions on the movement of Baguio residents would also apply to them while within the city.

Source: Philippines News Agency