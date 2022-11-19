Baguio presents ‘Christmas Around the World’ at Botanical Garden

The Baguio Botanical Garden is expected to attract more visitors as it transforms into a Christmas village at nighttime during the holiday season.

In a media advisory, city information officer Aileen Refuerzo said the garden’s “Christmas Around the World” display will be opened to the public from 8 p.m. until midnight, following its inauguration at 6 p.m. Friday.

The displays also include a portrayal of the Nativity of Jesus Christ.

“It is a new Christmas avenue in the city that will give the public an alternative Christmas destination aimed at reducing the overcrowding and heavy traffic at the Baguio Country Club,” Refuerzo added.

Aside from light displays, there will also be performances to complement the Christmas-themed garden such as busking and Christmas carols.

Starting Saturday, the park’s daily admission schedule will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. until midnight.

“The three hours gap will give workers a break in preparation for the evening operation of the park,” she said.

The park charges PHP5 for children and PHP10 for adults, regardless of residence or address but this is being proposed to be increased to PHP150 for tourists and PHP50 for adult residents.

The city government earlier said it has used existing materials and donated Christmas lights and decorations for the displays.

After the Christmas season, the garden is expected to be decorated for the Panagbenga or Baguio Flower Festival celebration that opens on Feb. 1.

The city government has earlier spent PHP60 million for the full rehabilitation of the garden.

Source: Philippines News Agency