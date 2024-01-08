Baguio opens satellite biz one-stop-shop in mall

BAGUIO CITY: Business taxpayers here are given additional options where to process their permits and pay their taxes with the opening of a satellite business one-stop-shop (BOSS) in SM City. The satellite BOSS started operation on Jan. 2 and will continue to serve some 23,000 different types of registered businesses operating in the city until the end of March, Allan Abayao, chief of the city's business permit and licensing division, said in a statement. "We want to decongest the BOSS at city hall and avoid overcrowding and long queues,' he said. The processing - renewal, retirement, change of address and other processes involving the operation of the business, is being done on schedule based on the first letter of the registered trade name of the establishment. Trade names with first letters starting in A to H are accepted for processing this January, I to P in February, and Q to Z, numeric and special characters, from March 1 to 20. Located between Cinemas 3 and 4, the offsite BOSS at the mall is ope n from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Mondays to Fridays. Abayao said that while SM opens at 10 a.m., an arrangement was made for business permit applicants to be allowed entry at 8 a.m. "This is part of the ease of doing business that Baguio does for the clients," he said. Apart from the satellite office, transactions at the business permits and licensing office can also be done online. Source: Philippines News Agency