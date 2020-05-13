Baguio online art expo launched

Some 20 artists including veterans and novices have staged a month-long online exhibit that is not only aimed at reaching their audiences but also to weather the financial downtrend due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Veteran artists Jordan Mang-osan and sculptor-performing artist Bumbo Villanueva led the group in the “Binadang di Kordilyera” (Bayanihan of the Cordillera) online exhibit that opened on May 11 and run until June 11.

Mang-osan is a well-known solar artist who joins Villanueva, a second-generation family of sculptor that includes his late uncle Roberto and father Ben-Hur.

In a statement, the Baguio Arts and Crafts Collective, Inc. (BACCI) and Council for Baguio Creative City (CBCC) said the exhibit “is a creative effort to inspire, unify, and help the community in the midst of uncertainty brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Aside from just being a showcase, the BACCI and CBCC “want to assist in creating immediate opportunities and venues through the utilization of digital technology.”

“The posted artworks and crafts will all be for sale and will be directly benefiting the participating artist/artisan whose work will be sold,” the groups’ statement read.

Part of the proceeds will go to the CBCC’s continuing Good Acts project which had initially released care packs to artists, artisans, and cultural workers.

The online exhibit features the works of Patrick Palasi, Jo-anne Bray Siadto, Santos Lamsis, Rene Aquitania, Norman Olegario, Januen.Bnd, Greta Apolinar, Tara Natividad, Sirk Dueda, Edmund Andrada, Juan Elani Tula, Edwin Macadaeg, Senis Garcia, Jayson Duclan, Ja Busacay and Venazir Martinez.

Music-vid launched for Covid-19 recovery

Earlier, the BACCI and CBCC launched the “Maghihilom at Babangon Muli”, a special music video that not only recognizes collective efforts of the community in its battle against the Covid-19 but also tries to bring the hope of healing of the people here.

The music video supported by the Baguio Tourism Council “recognize(s) the collective efforts of the Baguio community and our Covid-19 heroes, warriors, and survivors — ultimately, bearing a hopeful message of rebirth, refinement, and reinvention, as roused by this current process of healing of the people of Baguio — as one, all-inclusive endeavor.”

The song was composed, arranged, recorded, and sang by Agat and Melvin Morallos.

A Baguio all-star musicians backed the duo that includes soprano Kay Balajadia- Liggayu, former Philippine Got Talent finalist Ingrid Payaket, former Miss Saigon ensemble member Lissa Romero de Guia, Bong Manansala of the famed Edralins band, brothers JV and EJ Romawac and budding performer Angela Louise Pat-ogan.

The off-screen artist participation includes the talents of assistant director and production manager of Jonjon Bulaon, Spyke Pat-ogan and Neil Clark Ongchangco of the Public Information Office – Baguio as cameramen and video editor, colorist Red Aquino and aerial footage courtesy of Hendrix Sanchez.

The music video is directed and co-produced by Ferdinand John Balanag, a multi-awarded indie-film director.

Newbie film director Gelo Lagasca, who dominated last year’s Ibagiw film festival, was responsible for the graphics and brand design for Good Acts fund drive.

Source: Philippines News Agency