Baguio nurse first to undergo Covid-19 vaccine trial in CAR

A nurse at the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC) who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on June 2 will be part of the ongoing clinical solidarity trial of countries to find a cure for the disease.

John Dellinger Batulan, 38, was reported as the 35th case here.

Batulan is a cancer survivor who beat the disease in 2016.

Despite being immunocompromised, he continued to serve as a front-liner.

Aileen Refuerzo, chief of the city information office said Saturday Batulan is the city’s first participant to the ongoing international clinical trial to find a cure for Covid-19, and the first in the Cordillera Administrative Region’s (CAR).

Refuerzo said Batulan gave his consent to the BGHMC authorities to join the trial on June 2, after he was informed of the infection.

“I want to be part of the solution to this health problem despite the risks and the challenges. The medicine may not be effective to me but the results will help determine if it can be effective to other patients,” Batulan said as relayed by the information office.

Batulan said the experimental medicine was administered to him after his vitals and creatinine levels stabilized.

His brother, Jeffrey, who was also found positive for Covid-19 last June 4, opted for the regular medication.

Both patients recently agreed to reveal their identities to speed up contact tracing and prevent the spread of the disease.

Known as “solidarity trial”, the treatment study aims “to compare four treatment options against standard of care, to assess their relative effectiveness against Covid-19 by enrolling patients in multiple countries,” according to the World Health Organization.

The medicines on trial include Remdesivir made by Gilead, Lopinavir by Hetero Labs Ltd. and Interferon by Merck Shark and Dohme.

As of Saturday evening, Baguio has recorded 36 cases with five still active.

One death has been recorded and 30 others recovered from the disease.

Refuerzo said the city continues to go for its 10 percent target to test residents.

On Saturday, the BGHMC processed 44 swab samples for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) bringing to 5,075 tests for the city.

There were 695 who underwent rapid diagnostic test (RDT), bringing the total tally to 2,598.

Mayor Benjamjn Magalong had earlier said the aim is to test 10 percent of the 300,000 population to be able to see the real situation of the city on the public health crisis.

Source: Philippines News Agency