﻿Baguio nears month sans Covid-19 deaths

The local government here said the city is on its 27th day without any person dying of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The city’s Public Information Office chief Aileen Refuerzo said on Monday the statistics are based on the daily report of the city’s Health Services Office (HSO).

“Zero deaths in Baguio City in the last 27 days”, the post on the city’s PIO social media page said on Monday morning.

The HSO report released on April 17 shows that Baguio has four active Covid-19 cases after the addition of one new case on the same day.

Records also show that the city has logged a total of 830 deaths and 41,447 total cases since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Earlier, Dr. Rowena Galpo, chief health officer of the city government, said the low number of cases and fatalities is seen as a result of the high vaccination rate in Baguio.

As of April 13, the city’s Covid-19 vaccination record shows that 281,125 individuals have received the full dose, breaching the 281,000 target population. Meanwhile, 112,096 have received a booster dose.

The city government continues to provide vaccination services at the different rural health units covering the 128 barangays and in some drugstores in the central business district catering to locals and tourists.

Source: Philippines News Agency