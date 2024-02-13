Baguio Museum receives funding for hologram machines, digital standee

The 50-year-old Baguio Museum, the repository of this city and the Cordillera's history, received financing for four hologram machines and a digital standee, the firsts in the region. Baguio Museum executive director Estela De Guia, during the soft launching of the PHP400,000 donation from the Consular Office of the People's Republic of China on Tuesday, said the funding will also be used for the creation of video materials that will be installed in the hologram and digital standee machines to be put up by July. 'We are thankful for the donation which is part of the digitalization plan of the Baguio Museum. We are a hub of arts and culture, accommodating historical items and materials aside from the works of modern-day artists,' she said. She said the museum has an almost complete history of Baguio City and the stories of the communities in the region. Peter Ng, president of the Board of Trustees of the Baguio Museum said the donation 'will promote transformational information and education through trend s and culture using edge technology.' 'We are proud to say that this is the first of its kind in Baguio and north Luzon,' he said during the same event. Consul Ren Faqiang, head of post of the Chinese Consulate in Laoag City in Ilocos Norte, said the funding agreement exhibits personal exchanges between people of both nations. "China and the Philippines are good friends, good neighbors, good partners and our relationship is thousands of years. We share the same values, and family values, and are industrious and hard-working. We share the same blood, we are relatives, we are family," the Chinese official said. Source: Philippines News Agency