Baguio locks down 34 barangays due to Covid-19

The city has placed under lockdown 34 barangays out of the 128 here as cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) continue to spike as of Sunday (August 16).

The Public Information Office (PIO)-Baguio said the city’s Covid-19 cases now stand at 253 after 11 more were logged on Sunday.

This came after the city recorded the most number of cases in a single day with 27 confirmed positive cases including one death.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong has placed the barangays on lockdown to give way to contact tracing and disinfection.

Under the rules, a barangay is placed on lockdown if a person from said village tested positive so that contact tracing as well as disinfection will be conducted. A lockdown usually takes 48 hours.

Magalong on Monday said clustering of cases has been recorded in the city including among relatives and household members.

Meanwhile, Joan May Dumlao, a call center representative, went out in the open after her test result came out positive last August 13.

Dumlao has been working from home since the lockdown was declared last March 17 and admitted that she has been following the minimum health protocol but still contracted the virus. She has asthma.

She came out in the open to inform those she came in contact with.

“I apologize to the people I’ve contacted. I do not wish the same fate to other people,” Dumlao said.

She also asked to “stop discriminating people like me, (instead) let us start helping each other”.

Dumlao said that she lives with her parents who “have co-morbidities and I fear for their safety.” Four children are also living in their house.

