Baguio keeps ban on sale of firecrackers

BAGUIO CITY: The city government is not issuing any permit for the sale of firecrackers and pyrotechnics to discourage the public from using them during the holiday season.

“The city government is maintaining its long-running stance to discourage the sale and use of firecrackers and sustain the zero firecracker-related injury record,” City Public Information Office chief Aileen Refuerzo said in a phone interview with the Philippine News Agency on Thursday.

She said only community fireworks displays will be allowed subject to the issuance of a permit from the city government.

“Maraming ways para maka create ng ingay na safe at hindi nakaka-cause ng pollution pag New Year at hindi kailangan magpapatutok at magsindi ng pailaw (there are many safe ways of creating noise to greet the New Year without causing pollution or lighting a firecracker or pyrotechnic). We can celebrate Christmas and greet the New Year without it,” she added.

For several years, the city government stopped setting up selling areas in the central business district and also halted the issuance of a permit to sellers.

In 2012, former Mayor Mauricio Domogan popularized the ban on the sale of firecrackers and pyrotechnics in support of the Department of Health’s (DOH) “Iwas Paputok” campaign that caused loss of lives, injury to persons and damage to properties, leading to the recording of zero firecracker-related incidents.

In place of the individual lighting of firecrackers and pyrotechnics, the city government initiated the community-based fireworks display at Burnham Park.

This year, the city prepared a New Year’s countdown program at the Melvin Jones football field located within Burnham Park as among the “Christmas in Baguio” activities.

The firecracker prohibition is based on Ordinance No. 53 series of 2009 which prohibits the sale or lighting of firecrackers within the city except on special occasions such as fiestas, or celebration of important events, where a written permit is first granted by the mayor.

