Baguio installs 6 improvised sanitation tents

The city government here this week installed six of the targeted 20 improvised sanitation tents that approximate the one designed by the University of the Philippines (UP) engineers and students and is more than 10 times cheaper but is good enough to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The sanitation tents each cost PHP9,500, way below the PHP200,000 UP design, but will “allow the disinfection of persons in public areas especially the health workers, frontliners and employees who cannot afford to stay at home through sterilization lasting 30 seconds,” Mayor Benjamin Magalong said.

He said the City Building and Architects Office (CBAO) installed three sanitation tents on Monday at the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center and CT scan rooms.

Another three were set up at the Saint Louis Hospital of the Sacred Heart, at the BGHMC triage area and at the main office of the City Health Services Office (HSO).

“The materials are upcycled, it is made of pipes and plastic,” said Charles Carame of the CBAO, who oversaw the installation at the CHO.

The sanitation tent measures about seven by four by four feet.

It has three components — the structure or frame, diffuser system, and disinfectant solution.

For sanitizing, a manual spray is provided by personnel who spray anybody who passes through the tent before entering a building.

The sanitizer is made of Clorox mixed with water. For the feet and shoes, a makeshift receptacle, a steel container is placed with a Clorox-water solution where the person would dip both shoes before entering the premises.

CBAO officer in charge Johnny Degay said remaining units will be installed at the city’s 16 district health centers found at Asin, Atab (Santo Tomas area), Atok Trail, Aurora Hill, Campo Filipino, City Camp, Engineers Hill, Irisan, Loakan, Lucban, Mines View, Pacdal, Pinsao, Quezon Hill, Quirino Hill, and Scout Barrio.

Magalong said they will try to make more sanitation tents for all health facilities.

Source: Philippines News Agency