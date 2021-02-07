Baguio hospital limits services to ’emergency’

The Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC) has limited its services to “emergency” situations and special treatments as it urged the public to avail of teleconsultation.

The BGHMC, in an advisory posted in the Public Information Office-Baguio social media account, said the issuance of a health pass will be temporarily limited to patients with the following conditions during the general community quarantine (GCQ) period from February 1 to 28 — cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy and radiation therapy; hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis patients; for HIV and AIDS core team (HACT) patients; and Obstetrics (OB) patients with expected date of delivery this month.

The advisory came after the GCQ declaration for the whole Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) took effect on February 1 and after the Department of Health (DOH) announced that the B.1.1.7 United Kingdom (UK) variant of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) has been detected in Mountain Province and La Trinidad, Benguet.

To assure that those needing medical help will still be attended to, the BGHMC also posted a video tutorial on how to avail of the BGHMC Tele-consultation Messenger Response Assistance.

First, search the BGHMC Facebook page and click “Send Message”, click the “inquiry” button and write your situation, then click “consult”, click the data privacy act (DPA) for online registration.

After submitting the registration, the patient will be redirected to the BGHMC Messenger service. Wait until a personnel addresses the concern. The Personnel will send a Facebook Page tailored to the “Reason of Consultation”.

Follow-up can also be done if necessary using the teleconsultation site of the hospital.

Located in Baguio City, BGHMC is a Department of Health-managed hospital catering to patients in Cordillera and other provinces in northern Luzon.

Hospital authorities on several occasions informed the public of the availability of its teleconsultation to encourage the public to consult the doctors for their medical needs especially if they refuse to go to the hospital for fear of getting the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infection.

The medical facility opened the teleconsultation so that patients who refuse to go to the hospital during the pandemic will still be able to reach out their doctors and avoid complicating their health conditions.