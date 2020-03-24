Baguio folks urged to set up ‘survival gardens’

The city government here is urging residents to plant vegetables via “survival gardens” amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a press release on Tuesday, the local government said the repacked vegetable seeds are distributed by the City Veterinary and Agricultural Office (CVAO) to the villages to establish their respective veggie gardens as an emergency response to Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the seeds being distributed by the CVAO include pechay, lettuce, pole beans, spinach, okra, eggplant, garden peas, green shingkang, bunching onions, and others that can be harvested in two months.

The survival gardens can save the families in case of a food supply shortage due to the impact of the community quarantine to contain the spread of the highly contagious disease.

The project aims to sustain the supply of vegetables in the coming months in barangays and households that have spaces or container gardens, the media release said.

“This is also a way to supplement their rations during the enhanced community quarantine period,” it added.

The city has earlier identified villages, where agricultural production can be done, have received the seeds.

Residents who have ready spaces, pots or containers for planting can also avail of the free seeds.

Source: Philippines News Agency