Baguio extends class suspension to May 31

Mayor Benjamin Magalong has ordered the extension of class suspension until May 31.

Magalong signed Executive Order 78 on Wednesday, prior to the Holy Week break, further suspending classes in all levels up to May 31 especially with the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine extended to April 30 due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Magalong has earlier suspended classes starting March 17 until April 13 when President Rodrigo Duterte declared a Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine that practically ended classes in all public schools and some of the private schools here.

With the latest order, even private colleges and universities are ordered close for the duration of the second semester for the academic year 2019-2020. Private education institutions observe the January to May schedule for the second semester.

In declaring the extension of class suspension, Magalong, in the order, noted the “remarkable steps that are being taken against Covid-19, we cannot be complacent and we must continue to be vigilant in the face of this emerging disease.”

He added that upon consultation with government and private agencies, an agreement was made to “maintain the stringent measures being done to protect our city and our country, the suspension of classes as stated in Executive Order 65 (as amended further) must be extended further.”

EO 65 was signed on March 16 declaring the city under community quarantine and amended the day after to be in with the Luzon wide ECQ.

Baguio has recorded 14 Covid-19 cases of which one has died and eight have recovered.

However, for the past 12 days, no new cases have been recorded making city health officials believe that the disease may have been contained.

City officials said the stringent measures that may have been a violation of health protocols like early contact tracing and declaration of Covid-19 patients may have led to the containment of the spread of the disease.

With EO 78, all school activities including sports events have been practically declared ended including the Baguio-Benguet Educational Athletic League and the Cordillera Administrative Region Athletic Association.

