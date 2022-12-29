Baguio ends year with awards, recognition

BAGUIO CITY: The city government will end the year with pride as it reaped awards and recognition during the past 12 months amid the threat of the coronavirus disease.

During the last flag-raising ceremony at the Baguio City hall on Tuesday, Mayor Benjamin Magalong vowed to continue the accomplishments the city has been getting for the past months as he eyed the global recognition for the city in 2023.

“With determination and grace, I am confident that 2023 will be our year of reckoning. We will continue what we have started and we will add to those accomplishments as we make Baguio a city worthy of global recognition,” Magalong said.

Magalong was particularly happy when the city government received its ISO (International Organization for Standardization) certification the day after Christmas.

The city government received ISO 9001: 2015 Quality Management (QMS) Certification after an exhaustive external audit TUV Nord Philippines, an accredited third-party auditing firm.

The ISO certification is a seal of approval or a recognition of the management, support and operational processes and effective improvement in the quality of the services of the recipient.

Magalong said the city has secured the certification because of the “good practices, commitment of top management in the implementation of the QMS; the various awards, recognitions, and citations that the city has received.”

He also cited how the city performed during the recently concluded Batang Pinoy competition when Baguio retained the top spot in the annual sports competition for athletes 15 years and below in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur.

In November, the city also received “Klimalikasan” award, a climate and disaster resiliency recognition from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Baguio, known as the summer capital of the Philippines, was also named as ASEAN Clean Tourists City Awardee for 2022-2024 in January.

Baguio was also recognized for its public employees when it won the BrEEZE (Brand Excellence, Extraordinary and Zealous Employees) Awards, a venue or forum for employees’ rewards and recognition; the use of light emitting diode (LED) lights and the expansion of the Baguio VISITA- an online portal for tourist information and assistance

Source: Philippines News Agency