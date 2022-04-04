﻿Baguio cuts cost with shift to LED streetlight bulbs

The city government has completed an PHP18.7-million project that replaced the traditional high-pressure sodium (HPS) bulbs in its streetlights with light-emitting diode (LED) fixtures to reduce electric consumption and provide better illumination.

Aileen Refuerzo, Baguio’s chief information officer, said the project was completed last March 25 and was funded under the city’s supplemental budget.

The project included the replacement of 7,485 streetlights with LED fixtures along major roads in the central business district.

The project was completed earlier than the April 18 target.

She said her office will have a comprehensive report on the actual savings realized by the city government after a month of its utilization.

In a presentation at the city’s management committee meeting, the energy efficiency of the LED technology was shown by comparing the city’s lighting conditions before and after the completion of the project, according to Refuerzo.

The long-overdue project is expected to bring cost-saving and energy-efficient LED fixtures to its street lighting system.

She said streetlights along alleys in the different villages will be replaced with LED fixtures next to address the complaints of village officials about busted lights.

A total of 1,846 posts had been listed as requested by the different barangays and the number is expected to increase as the department continues its inventory in the remaining barangays.

Source: Philippines News Agency