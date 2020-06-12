Baguio councilors push for Sunday as bike day

wo councilors here are seeking the declaration of Sunday as a bicycle day even as they also push for the creation of a bike lane around the city.

Councilors Mylen Victoria Yaranon and Sangguniang Kabataan federation president Levy Lloyd Orcales authored the ordinance approved on first reading during the last regular session on Monday.

The proposal aims to promote the use of bicycles as an alternative mode of transportation.

The councilors in the proposal said, “cycling does not only boost people’s wellness but it also reduces air pollution since bicycles do not use any fuel.”

“The use of bicycles has beneficial effects on people’s health and the environment,” the proposed ordinance read.

Yaranon said that there are fewer public utility vehicles on Sunday, thus it is best to encourage residents to instead use bicycles.

The councilors said that it is high time to consider cycling as a means of transportation that maybe suited for challenges on mobility brought about by the limited operation of public transport during the community quarantine.

The proposed ordinance also named the offices who will be responsible in installing the needed bicycle facilities that include: bicycle lanes at all roads within the city; physical dividers; in places where installation of such is not feasible, reflectorized traffic lines shall be painted instead; pedestrian and bicycle crossing improvement; traffic signage for the use of bicycles; and, bicycle parking facilities.

Last June 4, the Department of Social Work Development-Cordillera staged a one-hour bike tour around the city to encourage workers from both private and public sectors to use bicycles in going to work.

Source: Philippines News Agency