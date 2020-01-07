Baguio cop files raps vs. drunk cab driver

The drunk driver of a taxicab that dragged and almost ran over a traffic police officer last Dec. 31 is now facing criminal charges over the incident.

Patrolman Julius Walang filed on Monday attempted homicide, direct assault upon an agent of the person in authority, disobedience to a person in authority, violation of the anti-drunk driving law, and oral defamation charges against Jone Dominguez Buclay, a driver of the Mabalot taxi.

Walang was assisted by the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) through its legal officer, lawyer Ford Tuazon.

On December 31, Walang was managing the flow of traffic on Abanao Street when he warned Buclay to leave as his parked vehicle was obstructing traffic in the area.

Instead of complying, Buclay cursed at the policeman who then asked that the driver bring out his license.

Buclay attempted to flee from the scene, prompting Walang to block his way and called for back-up.

Walang held on the hood of the moving taxicab which was eventually stopped by another police officer on a motorcycle.

In an interview with the Philippine News Agency (PNA), Walang again reiterated that he is not only filing the charges to attain justice for himself but is also pursuing the case to serve as a warning to all drivers to follow traffic rules and give due respect to the authorities.

"Itutuloy at ilalaban ko ito para hindi na gawin ng iba sa mga kapwa ko pulis. Hindi rin ako makikipag-areglo para matuto ang taxi driver ng tamang asal sa kalsada (I will pursue the case so that my fellow policemen will not suffer the same fate. I will not accept any settlement to give a lesson to the driver and have the proper decorum on the streets)," he said.

Following the incident that went viral on social media, the Department of the Interior and Local government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo AAo commended Walang for his dedication to service despite the risk to his safety.

The Police Regional Office Cordillera on Monday also recognized Walang's deed during the flag-raising ceremony.

Meanwhile, BCPO director Allen Rae Co said they will give all the necessary support to Walang.

