Baguio contingent off to Philippine National Games, Batang Pinoy

MANILA: The city government is sending a delegation of around a thousand, composed of athletes, officials, and medical personnel, to the Philippine National Games (PNG) and the Batang Pinoy set Dec. 17 to 22 in Manila. Gaudencio Gonzales, city sports and development officer, said in a media interview on Thursday, that 992 athletes are joining the two major sporting events -- 622 for Batang Pinoy and 370 for the PNG. 'We are 90 percent ready for the events with the athletes well-prepared and continuously having their training for any competition,' he said. Close to 14,000 athletes aged 17 and below will vie in the Batang Pinoy while almost 4,000 aged 18 and above are set to showcase their talents in the PNG, according to data from the Philippine Sports Commission. The opening ceremony on Sunday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Malate, Manila will be graced by 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz and bronze medalist Eumir Felix Marcial, both former Batang Pinoy and PNG competitors. 'This is the f irst competition after the pandemic and our athletes are all excited to be exposed to the competition,' Gonzales said. Gonzales said they were surprised that the two major sporting events were happening at the same time, but assured the city's athletes are always prepared to compete. Gonzales said the city is banking on its regular medal haulers from taekwondo, muay thai, kickboxing, wrestling, arnis and archery. Source: Philippines News Agency