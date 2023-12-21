Baguio City wrests lead in Batang Pinoy National Championships

MANILA: Baguio City grabbed the lead in the Batang Pinoy National Championships on Thursday after improving its medal output to 17 golds, 16 silvers and 28 bronzes to boost its title-retention campaign. Cebu City, which was ahead in the medal tally board last Wednesday, also garnered 17 gold medals but slid to No. 2 with 14 silvers and 19 bronzes. Davao City ranked third in the medal tally board with 16 golds, 14 silvers and 12 bronzes followed by Pasig City (15-17-23), Mandaluyong City (14-7-11), Zamboanga City (14-6-4), Quezon City (13-14-17), Leyte (10-3-4) and Rizal (8-4-13). 'We are confident and hopeful that we will again emerge as overall champion. It's always good to think positive,' Baguio City sports development head Gudz Jimenez said. Last year, Baguio City secured 31 golds, 30 silvers and 39 bronzes in Vigan, Ilocos Sur to win its third title in the tournament for athletes 17 years old and below. Pasig City was second with 22 golds, 12 silvers and 14 bronzes, while Quezon City placed third wi th 21 golds, 10 silvers and 15 bronzes. The Philippine Sports Commission will award PHP5 million to the overall champion of the Batang Pinoy, the country's grassroots development program initiated by then commissioner Monico Puentevella, who is currently president of the Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas. Source: Philippines News Agency