Baguio City opens 1st ‘e-Eskwela’ hub

The first “e-Eskwela” hub was opened Thursday at the public library in Burnham Park led by the city government, the Ang Probinsiyano Party-list (APPL), and Frontrow Enterprises.

APPL Representative Ronnie Ong said the hub, which was made possible thru the public-private partnership (PPP), is the first of several that will be established in Manila, Pasig, Visayas and Mindanao.

The hub will provide free use of computers, internet access and printing of modules, and other paper works needed by students to meet the blended learning system that will be implemented for the coming school year.

“This is purely for educational purposes and games will not be allowed,” he said.

He said similar e-Eskwela hub will be opening next week in Camotes Island in Cebu province.

“Ang rason, sana maengganyo ang DepEd (Department of Education), LGUs (local government units) to follow suit kasi hindi naman namin kaya ang lahat na tugunan but hopefully they can see what we started and follow suit kasi this is the new normal, we need this (the reason for this is to encourage the DepEd and the LGUs to follow suit because we cannot provide to all. Hopefully they can see what we started and copy it because this is needed in the new normal),” Ong said.

He said Baguio City was the first to be launched as it acted fast. In less than a week, the LGU was able to provide an area with internet signal, establish the hub, and assure that there will be officers to man it.

Samuel Verzosa Jr., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Frontrow Enterprises that went into partnership with APPL, said there are eight computers, printers, a continuing supply of ink and coupon bonds. The maintenance of the equipment will also be provided by their company.

He said the assistance will not just be for the Baguio hub, but in all places where his company and the APPL will have an agreement with.

“This will provide for the residents, the students without internet, without computers at their homes. They will just come here for free access to the hub,” Verzosa said.

He said that aside from Cebu, the hubs in Manila and Pasig will come next.

He said his company has been in partnership with APPL in several projects. They had also provided assistance to front-liners especially in, the provinces.

During the launch, Mayor Benjamin Magalong said the project is “very timely, we grabbed it. We have it in less than a week.”

He said that several challenged students will be able to avail of the services of the hub which will be open to students at all levels including the teachers.

Easter Pablo, Baguio City librarian, in a message, said the hub will also send a message that libraries matter despite the presence of internet.

“Technology will enhance the services of the library,” she said.

The city’s public library is a two-story structure inside Burnham Park that is lined with trees, providing a conducive place for learning while communing with the environment.

