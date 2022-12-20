Baguio City leads PSC-Batang Pinoy with 17 golds

VIGAN, Ilocos Sur: Athletes from Baguio City continue to shine as they lead the ongoing Philippine Sports Commission – Batang Pinoy National Championships with 17 gold, 14 silver, and 20 bronze medals after three days of competition here.

Archery produced eight gold medals, Muay Thai had five, taekwondo won two, while swimming and arnis got one each for the City of Pines.

The five gold medalists from Muay Thai are Laike Jevon Casuga (male 19 years old); Lyre Anie Ngina (female 11 years old); Edel Ali Ngina (male 15 years old) in the shadowbox event; and Aiden Eclipse (male) and Edel Ali Ngina in the waikru event.

Quezon City ranks second with 13 gold medals, including nine in wushu. It also has eight silver medals and nine bronze medals.

The gold winners in wushu are Alexander Gabriel de los Reyes (male Changquan, short weapon [Jianshu and Nandao] and long weapon); Zion Daraliay (female Taijijian and barehand-24 steps Taijiquan); Gabriel Matthew Cua (male short weapon – Daoshu), Angel Polo (female elementary Changquan); Raven Joshua Fernandez (male elementary Changquan); and Aliyah Jay Romero (female elementary broadsword – Daoshu).

General Santos City in South Cotabato is running third with 11 gold, eight silver and five bronze medals. Five of the 11 gold medals are courtesy of Atasha Althea Amoguis (female 10 years old); Risha Althea Amoguis (female 13 years old); Keith Margaret Balinas (female 12 years old); Rhyzel Chen Sevilleno (female 15 years old); and Aldrien Balandan (male 13 years old) in muaythai’s Shadowbox event.

Laguna is in fourth place with 10 gold, five silver, and six bronze medals followed by Lucena City, Quezon with eight golds, five silvers, and one bronze; Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu (7-1-1), Masbate (6-6-4), Pasig City (6-5-4), Rizal (6-4-9), and Puerto Princesa City, Palawan (6-3-4).

Lucena City’s gold medalists are swimmers Kristian Yugo Cabana (boys’ 12 and under 200-meter Individual Medley, 100-meter butterfly and 200m freestyle); Julian Lowers De Kam (boys’ 13-15 years old 1500m freestyle, 100m butterfly, and 200m freestyle); and Peter Cyrus Dean (boys’ 13-15 years old 50m backstroke and 200m backstroke).

All of Lapu-Lapu City’s gold medalists are from arnis. They are Athena Kate Sapio (single weapon) and Jarolyn Ycoy (Espada y Daga) in girls’ Cadet A 7-9 years old; Clarence Prado (single weapon) and Charity Tana (Espada y Daga) in girls’ Cadet B 10-12 years old; Jack Noah Abatayo (single weapon) in boys’ Cadet B 10-12 years old; Johnniel Barral (single weapon) in girls’ Junior 13-15 years old; and Jomel Tana (single weapon) in boys’ 13-15 years old.

Masbate’s gold medal winners so far are Leonelyn Compuesto (girls’ 200m and 4x100m relay), Courtney Jewel Trangia (girls’ discus throw and shot put), Prince Charles Branzuela (boys’ discus throw) and Jireh Rance (boys’ 800m).

Topping their respective events for Pasig City are Guiliana Vernice Garcia in archery (girls’ 15 and under 30m); Eliyah Cervantes of arnis (girls’ Junior 13-15 years old Espada y Daga); James Rafael Balanlay (boys’ 2000m walk) and Sep Blessee Placido (girls’ 2000m walk) of athletics; Jan Brix Ramiscal of Muay Thai (male 14 years old Shadowbox) and Dale Anton Fontarum of taekwondo (male 3SK Cadet black light welterweight).

Other gold winners are Rizal’s Arinna Sayson of arnis (girls’ Cadet B 10-12 years old double weapon); Aubrey Tom of swimming (girls’ 13-15 years old 100m freestyle, 200m and 400m Individual Medley); Jerick Icon Castro of weightlifting (boys’ 12 and under B+43kg); and Azriel Agreda of wushu (female barehand Nanquan; and Puerto Princesa City’s Miguel Adrian Carlos (boys’ 13 and under 20m, 25m, 30m and 40m), and Lizette Mayumi Bagnol (girls’ 13 and under 20m) of archery, and Shaon Dree Dimanalata of arnis (boys’ Cadet A 7-9 years old single weapon

Source: Philippines News Agency