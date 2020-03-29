Baguio City bans ‘non-essential’ travels amid virus crisis

The city on Saturday started its two-week ban against the entry of non-essential travelers and stranded residents, except those coming from Benguet, according to Mayor Benjamin Magalong.

In a statement, Magalong said he issued the directive on Friday to boost the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) imposed by the national government in the entire Luzon on March 16 to contain the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“We are escalating our ECQ status and we will no longer allow Baguio residents who are stranded in other provinces (except Benguet) to enter the city in the next two weeks,” Magalong said.

Magalong said local health officials told him in a meeting on Friday that all the city’s confirmed Covid-19 cases have travel history from areas infected with the coronavirus.

“With this information, an opportunity is present to fast-track our healing process by closing our borders in the next two weeks to non-essential travels except food and other essential item deliveries and cargoes,” he said.

As of Friday, Baguio City has three confirmed cases, including one who returned from Italy but already recovered from the disease. The Baguio City Health Services Office categorized the two other as “presumptive” cases, both are residents of Metro Manila.

The city health office also reported 311 patients under investigation (PUIs) and 1,436 people under monitoring (PUMs). Over 700 of them have completed their 14-day quarantine.

