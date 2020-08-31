Baguio artists honor front-liners in 8 murals

Eight local artists turned the eight kalasag (shield)-shaped posts of the Sunshine Park stage to murals honoring front-liners in celebration of the National Heroes Day Monday.

Young artists Venazir Martinez, Silvino Dulnuan, Angelo Aurelio and Pasakalye artists Joyce Mallare, Tara Natividad, Jherwin Libatique, Sonia Oyam and Angelica Rosalin collaborated with each other in converting the kalasags into their own murals honoring the health care workers, policemen and volunteers, who have been at the forefront of battling the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“They were our shields and unsung heroes in our fight against the virus,” said Baguio Rep. Marquez Go in his speech during the unveiling on Monday.

Go was referring to the front-line workers in the six months that Baguio has been placed in community quarantine to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

Aurelio, who last year painted a mural of Filipino national heroes that now grace the wall of the Department of Education (DepEd) main office in Pasig City, said “the traditional kalasag is a war artifact by ancient warriors used as a shield.”

Aurelio described the kalasag project as “painting portraits of our gallant front-liners to symbolize the collective strength of our pandemic warriors as we pay tribute to their selfless struggles and heroic courage to fight one of the greatest battles humanity has ever engaged.”

Mayor Benjamin Magalong, meanwhile, thanked all front-liners saying “(we) acknowledge this gift of a continued life that you (front-liners) are giving to us at the risk of yours being lost. Your passion and dedication to your work are to be exemplified. You are always in our hearts and prayers,” the mayor said.

Magalong also thanked the artists, who rushed their works in the last three days, calling them “vital part of the city as well.”

“You (artists) are our storytellers. Kitang-kita sa inyong mga gawa and istorya natin kung paano tayo patuloy na lumalaban (We can see in your work and story how we continue to fight),” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency