﻿Baguio adopts health framework to implement UHC law

The city government has approved an ordinance that would ensure that the Universal Health Care Act (UHCA) and other health programs of the government are properly implemented and would reach every resident.

In a phone interview on Sunday evening, chief city information officer Aileen Refuerzo said Resolution 177-2022 adopts the provisions and principles contained in Department of Health (DOH) Administrative Order 2021-0063 or the Health Promotion Framework Strategy (HPFS) 2030 into the local government health system.

The HPSF 2030 serves as the overall national health promotion road map and basis for all health promotion policies, programs, and activities at the national, regional, and local levels.

“Baguio is a pilot area for the implementation of the Universal Health Care and the city wants to make sure that the residents will benefit from the law that aims to properly provide health care and benefits to all Filipinos,” Refuerzo said.

She said the resolution requires the local government to ensure that there would be dedicated local committees, offices, units, and persons to oversee the implementation of health promotion policies, programs, and activities in the city as prescribed by the HPFS 2030.

It includes integrating resource requirements for the sustainable implementation of local health promotion ordinances, policies, programs, and activities anchored on the HPSF 2030 into the city’s local investment plan for health and annual operation plan.

“The HPSF 2030 requires whole-of-system, whole-of-government, and whole-of-society action through partnerships and collaborations with government instrumentalities, non-government, civil society or community-based groups and organizations, local academic institutions, the private sector, and other entities whose goals and objectives are in line with the public health sector’s strategic directions and standards,” she said quoting the ordinance.

The UHCA or Republic Act 11223 provides for an integrated and comprehensive approach to ensuring that all Filipinos are health literate, provided with healthy living conditions, and are protected from any hazards and risks that could adversely affect their health.

The law provides that local government units issue and implement effective health promotion policies and programs that promote health literacy and a healthy lifestyle, prevent and control diseases and their risk factors to advance population health and individual well-being.

The law also provides that local government units ensure managerial and financial integration and provide the needed resources and support mechanisms to make the integration possible and sustainable.

The UHCA requires the adoption and application of a strategic and comprehensive setting-based approach in key settings, including residents and neighboring communities at the barangay level, schools, learning centers, and local workplace settings or environments.

Source: Philippines News Agency