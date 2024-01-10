‘Bagsakan’ center to help Antique farmers to market products

BUENAVISTA: The Barbaza Multi-Purpose Cooperative (MPC) opened a consolidation center to help its members market their products. Barbaza MPC agriculturist Jose De La Cruz, Jr., in an interview Wednesday, said the Agri-Produce Consolidation Center or 'Bagsakan Center' that opened on Jan. 8 in the municipality of Sibalom will initially cater to 25 farmer-beneficiaries producing vegetables, including high-value crops. 'Initially, the products displayed right now at the center were produced by the 25 farmer-beneficiaries from the towns of Sibalom, San Remigio, and Belison,' he said. Sixty percent of their income will go to the farmer-beneficiaries, while 40 percent will go to the cooperative as their capital build-up. The Cooperative-National Confederation of Cooperatives (Coop-NatCCO) Partylist, with PHP250,000 funds from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Pangkabuhayan Program, helped establish the first consolidation center in Antique. Partylist Rep. Felimon Espares sourced the funding to purch ase equipment, such as weighing scales and vegetable containers, and the operation of the center. Goods at the center are selling at a lower price compared with the prevailing market price. Squash and sayote (vegetable pear), which are being sold at the market for PHP40 per kilo, are just being sold for PHP35 per kilo at the center. De La Cruz said that, aside from vegetables and other high-value crops, they will soon sell rice, considering that Sibalom is the rice granary of Antique. Source: Philippines News Agency