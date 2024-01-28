‘Bagong Pilipinas’: Testament to PBBM’s commitment for better PH

MANILA: The "Bagong Pilipinas" (New Philippines) program is a strong testament to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s commitment to embark on a transformative journey toward a better Philippines where government programs are accessible to every Filipino. Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez made the statement ahead of the kickoff rally of the program at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila, where the President will address the public Sunday night. 'This 'Bagong Pilipinas' campaign is a call to unity, a rallying cry for every Filipino to come together, transcending differences and working hand in hand for a brighter and more prosperous tomorrow,' he said. The "Bagong Pilipinas" kick-off rally coincides with the second day of the 10th installment of the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF) in Zambales, where over PHP500 million worth of government aid and programs were granted to residents. 'Like the BPSF that we implemented to respond to the call of President Marcos Jr. to bring the government closer to the peo ple, the Bagong Pilipinas shares the same principle: that programs and projects of the government should be made accessible to the people,' he said. According to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), a Serbisyo Fair will provide payouts for pre-identified beneficiaries of the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) will also provide eCard enrollment and other services, as well as the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), which will provide registration and enrollment services. Other services available include those from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Pag-IBIG Fund, Social Security System, Philippine National Police, Professional Regulatory Commission (PRC) and other agencies. Source: Philippines News Agency