Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair targets 250K beneficiaries in DavNor

TAGUM CITY: The Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF) from June 7 to 8 here is expected to draw 250,000 beneficiaries, an official said Wednesday. In a press briefing here, Deputy Secretary General of the House of Representatives and head of the BPSF national secretariat, Sofonias Gabonada Jr., said 62 national government agencies will participate in the event, and over 235 services will be offered to the beneficiaries. Gabonada said the BPSF Davao Del Norte will be the biggest in history, citing that to date, it has reached over 200,000 registrants. The upcoming activity also marks a milestone for the BPSF as it officially breached the two million mark of registered beneficiaries nationwide. At least PHP913 million worth of programs and services will be brought to the province, and PHP483 million will be used for cash assistance. 'On June 8, we will go to Island Garden City of Samal to assist around 14,000 beneficiaries as part of BPSF,' Gabonada added. The opening program will be held at the Davao Del Norte Sports and Tourism Center on June 7, 2024, during which 15 agencies will conduct the ceremonial turnover of more than 16 programs. Acting Governor De Carlo Uy described the forthcoming event as the biggest caravan of 'direct services' and financial assistance the national government has given the province so far. 'We would like to thank the national government for bringing BPSF here. We are excited and ready in the province,' he added. Meanwhile, Tagum City Mayor Rey Uy has assured that peace and security teams are in place for the preparations and conduct of the event. Source: Philippines News Agency