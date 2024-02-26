Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair hailed for ‘resounding success’

MANILA: he success of the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF) in Sultan Kudarat was a result of the collaboration between the executive and legislative branches in bringing government service closer to the Filipino people. Nearly 150,000 residents received over PHP1.2 billion in cash aid and other assistance from at least 55 government agencies during the two-day caravan that ended Monday. 'Well for me it only shows that … when the executive and the legislative work together, hand in hand, mas marami talagang Pilipino ang natutulungan and nakita natin 'yan kahapon sa BPSF sa Sultan Kudarat (we've seen that many Filipinos benefited during the BPSF in Sultan Kudarat),' Taguig 2nd District Rep. Amparo Maria Zamora said in a press conference Monday. 'It's really amazing how 150,000 Mindanaoans were catered to and mas marami pa po ang matutulungan in the following weeks to come (and many more people will receive assistance in the following weeks to come),' she added. Deputy Speaker and Quezon 2nd District Re p. David Suarez said the BPSF shows how the government is spending the budget in a prudent and effective manner for the benefit of citizens. The BPSF is the country's biggest service caravan aimed at providing major government services to less fortunate Filipinos. The caravan features the government's flagship programs such as Kadiwa ng Pangulo, Passport on Wheels and driver's license registration. Isabela 6th District Rep. Inno Dy, meanwhile, said the Marcos administration sends a clear message that no one would be left behind in reaping the fruits of a developing nation. 'Napakataas po ng morale ng ating mga kababayan dahil nga, imagine lahat ng mga government agencies na ang pumupunta sa bawat probinsya sa iba't ibang syudad para maghatid ng tulong sa ating mga kababayan (The morale of our countrymen is high because, imagine, all our government agencies would go to every province, every city, to bring help to Filipinos),' Dy said. Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez and other members of the House of Re presentatives from Mindanao formally opened the 12th BPSF in Isulan town on Sunday. 'This is the promise of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., and we will continue to provide more services in the different parts of the country. We promise to bring the BPSF programs and services closer to the people,' the Speaker said in his speech during the kickoff. 'You don't need to go to Manila to avail of any government services. We will bring the government services closer to you. This is the vision of our President and we at the Congress will support him in this initiative,' he added. Source: Philippines News Agency