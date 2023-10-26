Bagong Pilipinas for IPs caravan benefits La Union residents

Over 1,200 members of the indigenous peoples (IP) communities and residents in this town availed of free medical, dental, and laboratory services, among others, during the Bagong Pilipinas para sa mga Katutubo caravan on Thursday. Department of Health - Center for Health Development Ilocos Region director Paula Paz Sydiongco said among the consultation services provided during the day are internal medicine, family medicine, Ob-gyn, pedia, and surgery as well as laboratory, nutrition, mental health services, diabetic retinopathy screening, cervical cancer screening, immunization services, hearing tests, and distribution of eyeglasses, food packs and kits for pregnant women. "Katuwang ang mga local government units (LGUs) na naninigurado na ang serbisyong kalusugan ay nakakarating at nailalapit sa bawat sulok ng komunidad. Nilapit na namin ang mga serbisyo (In cooperation with the local government units that ensure the delivery of health services to all communities we have brought these services to you),' she said. Maria Liza Gabina, one of the beneficiaries, said she is very thankful for the caravan because she was able to avail of the laboratory service and eye screening. "Maraming salamat at malaking tipid ito sa amin. Binigyan ako ng maintenance good for three months (Thank you so much since this is a big savings to us. I was given maintenance medicines good for three months for her hypertension and diabetes)," she said. La Union Governor Raphaelle Veronica Ortega-David thanked the national government for the caravan. "Kayong mga katutubo ang itinuturing na kayamanan ng ating probinsya at kayo po sumasalamin sa mayamang kultura, tradisyon, at pamana ng ating minamahal na La Union kaya lubos ang aming pasasalamat sa national government at kay PBBM (The indigenous people are considered treasures of our province as you mirror the rich culture, tradition, and heritage of our beloved La Union hence we thank the national government and PBBM (President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.),' she said. Bagong Pilipinas para sa mga Katutubo caravan is in line with the Indigenous Peoples' Right Act of 1997 (IPRA).

Source: Philippines News Agency