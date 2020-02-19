Bago City postpones charter anniversary events to March

The City of Bago in southern Negros Occidental has rescheduled its 54th Charter Anniversary events to March after initially canceling related activities set from Feb. 11 to 19 due to the 2019 novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) threat.

Mayor Nicholas Yulo has said the city government decided on a new schedule, which is March 10 to 13.

The mayor's announcement was posted on the city's official Facebook page on Wednesday, although the new schedules with corresponding events have yet to be finalized.

We waited for the advisory from the three (concerned) agencies before finally deciding to push through with the celebration, he said.

On Tuesday, the Department of Health (DOH), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and Department of Tourism (DOT) issued a joint statement, stating that it is safe to organize and attend public gatherings, meetings and festivals as long as all precautionary measures identified by the DOH are observed.

The clarification bodes well for the tourism industry given that the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector is a huge contributor to tourism revenues and jobs, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said in a separate interview.

On Feb. 11, the City Council passed a resolution for the cancelation of scheduled events for its 54th Charter Anniversary, based on the DOH advisory dated Feb. 7, which stated that with the ongoing threat of Covid-19, the public is strongly urged to avoid attending, participating, and organizing events that draw a huge number of people.

On Wednesday, Bago City marked its 54th Charter Day as a special non-working holiday, based on Proclamation No. 887 signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea on February 14 upon the authority of President Rodrigo Duterte.

For Bago City, the charter anniversary celebration is one of its major tourism events, which gathers thousands of locals and foreign tourists every year.

Yulo said the celebration has been helping residents, especially entrepreneurs and small businesses generate more revenues.

We remain optimistic that many would still come and take part in the charter events this March, he added.

Earlier, Sagay City in the north canceled its annual Sinigayan Festival in March while Hinoba-an, the southernmost town of Negros Occidental, also suspended barangay fiestas, cockfights, and other public events in February and March due to the Covid-19 scare.

Source: Philippines News agency