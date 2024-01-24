Bago City police SWAT team gets firepower boost

BACOLOD CITY: The Bago City Police Station in Negros Occidental has received PHP4.5 million in firearms and protection equipment from the city government for its newly-formed Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team. In a statement on Wednesday, Lt. Col. Jay Malong, city police chief, thanked the city government led by Mayor Nicholas Yulo and Vice Mayor Ramon Torres for the continued support of the police force. 'All the support for the training was provided by the local government unit. The training started last year, then the planning and procurement of the equipment followed,' he added. Malong, who received the additional assets from the city officials in rites held on Tuesday, said they are a big help to equip the SWAT team and strengthen their existing firepower. 'It is also a boost to the peace and order campaign,' he said. The turned-over firearms included eight units of assault rifles along with 13,000 rounds of ammunition, 5,000 pieces of 9mm heads, five pounds of gunpowder, 5,000 pieces of 9mm p rimer, and a set of ammunition reloader. The SWAT team members also received eight tactical ballistic vests, eight combat helmets, eight hard plates, one ballistic shield, and one battering ram. 'I'm optimistic this will help the police station in its bid to ensure peace and order in the community,' Yulo said. Source: Philippines News Agency