Bago City locks down village, 6 other critical zones

The City of Bago in Negros Occidental, the locality next to Bacolod to the south, sealed off a barangay and six puroks (sub-villages) tagged as “critical zones” for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) for two weeks starting Tuesday.

These areas, including the whole of Barangay Ma-ao as well as Barangay Don Jorge L. Araneta’s sub-villages of Astro Montara, Violeta I, Violeta II, Crossing La Carlota, Kawilihan and Barangay Site were placed under lockdown due to “large-scale community transmission”.

“The enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) will start at 12:01 a.m. of September 8 and shall remain in force and effect until 11:59 p.m. of September 22 unless lifted or extended,” Mayor Nicholas Yulo stated in Executive Orders 57 and 58, declaring the seven areas as “critical zones”.

Yulo cited the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) Memorandum Circular 2, series of 2020, as the basis in placing these areas under ECQ.

EO 57 noted that Barangay Ma-ao has 15 active Covid-19 cases, 37 probable, and at least 50 suspected cases, affecting 13 puroks.

Meanwhile, Barangay Don Jorge L. Araneta has five active and several suspected cases in six puroks as mentioned in EO 58.

In both orders, it is stated that ECQ refers to the implementation of temporary measures imposing stringent limitations on movement and transportation of people, strict regulation of operating industries, provision of food and essential services, and heightened presence of uniformed personnel to enforce community quarantine protocols.

A 14-day liquor ban is also being imposed in the said “critical zones.”

During the lockdown period, the city government will devise and implement a scheme on delivering food packs and other basic necessities directly to the said areas.

It will also implement a point to point (P2P) transportation plan for its front-line employees, healthcare workers and non-Covid 19 patients undergoing regular medical treatment.

Border checkpoints and access road restrictions in coordination with the local police, military, accredited force multipliers and volunteers will also be imposed.

As of Monday night, Bago City has 152 confirmed cases, including four deaths. Of the number, 86 are still active cases while 62 have recovered.

Source: Philippines News Agency