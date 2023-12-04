Bago City Farmers Receive PHP1 Million Trading Capital from Department of Agriculture

Bago City, Negros Occidental - The Department of Agriculture (DA) has granted PHP1 million in trading capital to two farmers' associations in Bago City, as announced by the city government. According to the statement released on Monday, the funding will support the Mailum Organic Village Association and the Small Farmers Association of Abuanan, Dulao, and Atipuluan. These groups were part of a recent assessment and planning workshop conducted by the DA-Western Visayas Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division (AMAD).

According to Philippines News Agency, each association received PHP500,000, aimed at bolstering their capabilities to purchase supplies and sell produce directly to consumers. This initiative falls under the Enhanced Kadiwa ni Ani at Kita Inclusive Food Supply Chain program by the DA-Western Visayas AMAD. City agriculturist-designate Marvin John Blance acknowledged the efforts of city officials, including Mayor Nicholas Yulo, in securing this financial aid for local farmers. The Kadiwa ni Ani at Kita program focuses on direct marketing, connecting producers with consumers and offering food commodities at reasonable prices through Kadiwa retail stores.