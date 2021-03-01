Badoc Island opens up to investors

LAOAG CITY – A tiny deserted island in Badoc, Ilocos Norte located about one kilometer off the shore of Barangay Pagsanahan has opened up to investors for capital, Gov. Matthew Joseph Manotoc said.

Measuring about 36.256 hectares, the privately-owned and titled property can be potentially developed as home to a luxury resort with private villas and a direct access to the beach, he said in a statement over the weekend, adding the property is not owned by the family.

"The island is a popular diving and surfing spot in (the) northern Philippines. Some of the activities are snorkeling, free diving, scuba diving, surfing, and boat ride,” Manotoc said.

To complement the tourism activities in the area, the provincial government is improving a tourism facility at the La Milagrosa Cove, overlooking the Badoc Island.

Members of the Ilocos Norte board allocated last year a total of PHP5 million for the construction of five comfort rooms for female and four for male.

There will also be three urinals for male and eight shower units for the convenience of those visiting the cove. It also has an open chapel.

Access road leading to the area is paved, making it more accessible to visitors.

For inquiries and further assistance, interested parties may contact the Invest Office under the Provincial Government of Ilocos Norte through email: ilocosnorteph@gmail.com or call landline number: (077) 772 1212 loc 166. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency