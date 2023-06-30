Badjao families in Camarines receive cash aid, motorboats

At least 30 Badjao families in Camarines Sur province on Friday received livelihood assistance and motorized boats from Ako Bicol (AKB) Party-List in an awarding ceremony at Hotel St. Ellis here. In an interview, Norvi Magtanong, AKB Camarines Sur coordinator, said the Badjao families living in Sitio Pinagpala, Barangay Balugo in Pasacao town are registered residents and need additional income to sustain their needs. "They need a sustainable source of income that will provide for the family. The motorized banca since it is their livelihood in Basilan. Aside from the banca, AKB Representative Elizaldy Co also will give cash assistance worth PHP10,000 to each family," he said. Bobsoler Jilael, a Badjao community leader, thanked the AKB for the assistance. "Thank you, Rep. Elizaldy Co, for the help. The assistance and the motorized banca will not just sustain our needs but for the schooling of our children. With these, they will have a better future," Jilael said in the vernacular. He said he requested for motorized boats since fishing is their main source of income. Jilael is from Basilan but has lived in Bicol for 22 years now. He said he wants to have a better life, especially for his children. "Some Badjaos go on streets to ask for a penny because of poverty. But the 30 Badjao families under my care, I assure you that no one of them goes on the street. I am also scared for what might happen when they are on the street that's why I prohibited it," Jilael said. He said his children now go to school with the help of the municipal government of Pasacao. Meanwhile, the AKB Party-List also distributed PHP4,000 cash assistance each to more than 500 farmers and fisherfolk in Daraga, Albay. Milagros dela Cruz, 62, a beneficiary from Barangay Mayon, said she is very thankful to AKB for the financial assistance. "I can have additional funds for the fertilizer. I already budgeted the money to include my child's school needs, our food consumption, and also for my personal needs," she said. Co, in his message during the payout, said the Marcos administration wants to ensure food security in the country through increased yield and production for the farmers and fisherfolk. "We want to have a long-term solution and that is to increase your yield production. It will give you a higher income, so let's pray that everything will be realized since we just started last year. We hope to start by next year corn processing, fruit processing and more on agriculture aspect," he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency