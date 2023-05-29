BAD WEATHER WARNING: MALAYSIAN PILGRIMS’ ACTIVITIES NOT AFFECTED – SYED SALEH

The heavy rain and thunderstorm warning issued for most regions in Saudi Arabia, including Makkah, had no effect on the activities planned for Malaysian pilgrims.

Malaysian Haj Delegation head Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman said the weather condition is only temporary and not categorised as a disaster.

“We have planned and scheduled all activities according to the pilgrims’ flight arrivals, and we also take note of the weather updates from time to time.

“We also have standard operating procedures in the event of a disaster. However, what has happened so far is not defined as a disaster, and we can adjust our activities accordingly,” he told a press conference here today.

The General Directorate of Civil Defence previously advised the public to be careful and to take precautions following the warning of continuous heavy rain and thunderstorm accompanied by hail and flash floods in most regions in the Kingdom from May 26 until tomorrow.

The Saudi Press Agency, quoting the directorate’s statement, reported that Makkah would also be affected by the phenomenon.

In the meantime, Syed Saleh said the weather warning had been shared with the pilgrims through WhatsApp and the THhujjaj application.

He also advised the pilgrims to be careful and remain at the accommodation or mosque in the event of heavy rain, thunderstorms or strong dusty winds.

At 5 am local time, Makkah was showered with heavy rainfall for about 10 minutes, slightly lowering the temperature at the Holy Land.

A resident, Ahmad Amin, 47, when met, expressed his gratitude and joy because the last time it rained was at the beginning of the month.

“Alhamdulillah, this is a blessing for dhuyufurrahman (Allah’s guests),” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency