Bacolodnons urged not to spread misinformation on coronavirus

A top city official urged residents here to avoid patronizing misinformation on social media about the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

I appeal to the public not to post anything without confirmation. It creates panic among us. It's not a good attitude, Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran said in an interview on Wednesday.

Familiaran urged Bacolodnons to first double-check with the authorities the information shown in social media posts before deciding to share it.

He issued the call as Bacolod continues to be free of the nCoV amid false reports about a foreigner being treated for the infection in a private hospital in the city.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Riverside Medical Center, Inc. (RMCI) here issued a public advisory, denying claims that an nCoV patient has been admitted to their facility.

In view of speculations and rumors being spread regarding the presence of nCoV in our medical institution, we would like to assure the public that we currently do not have any suspected case of patient(s) with nCoV, said the firm, which owns and operates the Dr. Pablo O. Torre Memorial Hospital and is a member of Metro Pacific Hospital Holdings, Inc.

It added that (i)n the eventuality of an outbreak, the RMCI is equipped and prepared to handle situations involving the nCoV, with protocols and procedures to coordinate with the appropriate referral hospital.

We advise the public to be vigilant and rely only on official statements and announcements from the Department of Health (DOH) and from our hospital, the RMCI added.

Earlier, the City Health Office (CHO), together with DOH 6 (Western Visayas), said they are coordinating with the health agency's Bureau of Quarantine in monitoring the possible entry of nCoV.

Mayor Evelio Leonardia, who is currently in Manila ahead of the Thursday meeting of the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council, also said the CHO follows a standard operating procedure in implementing preventive measures, which should now be intensified and made more aggressive.

Dr. Ma. Carmela Gensoli, city health officer, advised those who have symptoms and have recently been to China and other affected areas to immediately seek medical attention.

